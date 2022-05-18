Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,876,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $13.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.57. 2,533,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.96.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

