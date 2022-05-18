Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 717,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $381.31 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

