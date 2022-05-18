Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40-13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. 40,033,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946,227. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.44.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

