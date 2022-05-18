Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,194 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.25. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

