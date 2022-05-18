Citigroup Inc. Buys 758,272 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.60% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.