Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,625 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of DCP Midstream worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3,382.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $5,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.93.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

