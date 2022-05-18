Citigroup Inc. Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,994 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

