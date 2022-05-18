Citigroup Inc. Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Signature Bank worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.92.

SBNY stock opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.01 and its 200-day moving average is $305.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

