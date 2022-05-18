Citigroup Inc. Has $18.66 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,372 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,734,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

