Citigroup Inc. Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 133.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 382,213 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.67.

Clorox stock opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

