Citigroup Inc. Sells 36,731 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

