Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $784,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.99.

