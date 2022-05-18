Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $411,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,972,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,036,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.