Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,127 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.