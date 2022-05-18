Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 491 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 81,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 312,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

IPG opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

