Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 808 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

