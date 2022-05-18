Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post $177.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $177.90 million. Civeo reported sales of $154.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $668.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $676.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

CVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CVEO traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. 41,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,799. Civeo has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,125 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

