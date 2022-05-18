CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Announces $1.11 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1077 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $33.86.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

About CK Infrastructure (Get Rating)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.