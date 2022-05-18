CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Announces $1.11 Dividend

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.1077 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
OTCMKTS CKISY opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $33.86.
About CK Infrastructure
