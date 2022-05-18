Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 103,452 shares.The stock last traded at $56.12 and had previously closed at $55.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOF. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.3528 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.