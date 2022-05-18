Cohen & Company Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Cohen & Company Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

