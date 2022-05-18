Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.66

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $13.68. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 2,026 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,223.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 12,866 shares of company stock worth $131,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.