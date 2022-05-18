Comparing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Super Group and SCWorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 2.68 $279.07 million N/A N/A SCWorx $4.63 million 2.02 -$3.81 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than SCWorx.

Risk and Volatility

Super Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49% SCWorx -82.32% -65.47% -39.45%

Summary

Super Group beats SCWorx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

SCWorx Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it offers CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

