Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

CGEN stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compugen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Compugen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 22.3% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 268,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

