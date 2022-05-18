Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
CGEN stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.
CGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.
Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
