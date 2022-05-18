Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

