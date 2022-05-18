Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.34 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.80 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BBCP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 71,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,851. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 669,223 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,588,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 601,468 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $3,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

