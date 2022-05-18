Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,880 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Welbilt by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,856,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 632,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Welbilt by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Welbilt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

