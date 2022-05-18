Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $52,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,927,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,153 shares of company stock worth $5,523,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

CRL opened at $236.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.