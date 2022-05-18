Contrasting BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A 39.83% 9.79% AST SpaceMobile N/A -21.69% -13.84%

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 1.14 $24.71 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 109.10 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 309.40%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats AST SpaceMobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

