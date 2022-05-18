Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

