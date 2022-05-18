CREDIT (CREDIT) Reaches Market Cap of $96,737.70

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $96,737.70 and approximately $756.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.