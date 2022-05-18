CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 12.2% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) traded up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

