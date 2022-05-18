Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce $27.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $29.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $120.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.60 million to $128.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $173.40 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $188.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,323. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.