CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. CynergisTek has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

