CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 13.70%.

CynergisTek stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 41,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,187. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.48% of CynergisTek worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.