Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,197.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38.

DDOG stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.07. 9,007,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 152.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 297.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 11.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

