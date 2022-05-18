DCC plc (LON:DCC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 119.93 Per Share

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 119.93 ($1.48) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,096 ($75.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,922.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,990.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.37) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,084 ($87.33).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

