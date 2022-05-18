Decentral Games Price Reaches $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,854% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00500594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00492162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.24 or 1.70050240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008957 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 509,412,309 coins and its circulating supply is 508,108,737 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

