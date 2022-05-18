Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $349.21 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $349.21 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,602.46 or 1.00055582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00104615 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,665,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,087,405 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

