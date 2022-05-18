Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €26.00 ($27.08) and last traded at €26.00 ($27.08). Approximately 77,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.70 ($26.77).

Separately, Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.38 ($52.47).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

