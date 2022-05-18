Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $2,923.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,923.17.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.21) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $192.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. Diageo has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

