DIGG Price Reaches $9,868.99 on Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $9,868.99 or 0.33839826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $192,892.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

