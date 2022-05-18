Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $122.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $399.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $402.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.95 million, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.30. 289,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

