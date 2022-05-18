Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will post sales of $392.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $310.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $98.13. 145,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,854. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

