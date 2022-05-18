Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of DOCS traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,962,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,261. Doximity has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

