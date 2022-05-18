Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NYSE DT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. 6,986,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

