Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justin Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 4,536,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,537,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

