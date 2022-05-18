Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $71.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

EGLE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 12,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,441. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

