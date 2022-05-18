Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.25

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.25 and traded as low as $34.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 2,384 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

