Eagle Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 105,264 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 105,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,244,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,716,000 after purchasing an additional 248,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000.

SPIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,188. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $32.04.

