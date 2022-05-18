Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $568,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $9.24 on Wednesday, reaching $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

